EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

EQB Price Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$50.88 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$82.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8699992 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EQB

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.33.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

