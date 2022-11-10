EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
EQB Price Performance
TSE:EQB opened at C$50.88 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$82.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8699992 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Further Reading
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.