Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 51,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,173,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $280.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

