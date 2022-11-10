Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

