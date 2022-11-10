Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.