Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 612,987 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,003,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,714,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SGOL opened at $16.63 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

