Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of LPLA opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

