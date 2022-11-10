Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

