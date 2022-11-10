Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,351 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

