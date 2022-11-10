Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,604 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

