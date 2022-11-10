Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

