Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

