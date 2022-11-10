Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Featured Articles
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.