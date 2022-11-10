Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $37,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

