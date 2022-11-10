Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

