Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 10th (AD.UN, AFN, ALS, ALTG, AND, ATA, BDT, BEI.UN, BIR, BLX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 10th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.50.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$51.00 to C$63.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$65.50 to C$64.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$225.00 to C$240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$221.00 to C$235.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$205.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$250.00 to C$255.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.35 to C$2.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$13.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$13.50.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$41.50.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$3.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$89.00 to C$87.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$210.00 to C$235.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$19.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.65. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$18.50.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$69.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $1.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.