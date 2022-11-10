Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 10th (AD.UN, AFN, ALS, ALTG, AND, ATA, BDT, BEI.UN, BIR, BLX)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 10th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$51.00 to C$63.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$65.50 to C$64.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$225.00 to C$240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$221.00 to C$235.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$205.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$250.00 to C$255.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.35 to C$2.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$13.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$13.50.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$41.50.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$3.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$89.00 to C$87.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$210.00 to C$235.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$19.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.65. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$18.50.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$69.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $1.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.