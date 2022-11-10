Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 10th (AVVIY, CTSDF, DCCPF, DGII, DIISY, EONGY, FGROY, GIB, GTN, INPOY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 10th:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($85.20) to GBX 7,110 ($81.87).

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98).

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49).

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$126.00 to C$130.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $15.00.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39).

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84).

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €31.00 ($31.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €112.00 ($112.00) to €116.00 ($116.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from 440.00 to 460.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05).

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 175 to SEK 165. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.10 ($63.10) to €62.10 ($62.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00.

