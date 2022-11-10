Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 10th (AVVIY, CTSDF, DCCPF, DGII, DIISY, EONGY, FGROY, GIB, GTN, INPOY)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 10th:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($85.20) to GBX 7,110 ($81.87).

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98).

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49).

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$126.00 to C$130.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $15.00.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39).

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84).

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €31.00 ($31.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €112.00 ($112.00) to €116.00 ($116.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from 440.00 to 460.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05).

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 175 to SEK 165. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.10 ($63.10) to €62.10 ($62.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00.

