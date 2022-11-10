Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of EQR traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

