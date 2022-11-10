ERC20 Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $16.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,555.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00041524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00243544 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00813389 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

