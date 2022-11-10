Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.79

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00010220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $111.03 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,502.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00340016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00127670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00753965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00584247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00224802 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,074,740 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

