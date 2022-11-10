Eric Benevich Sells 24,593 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $12,536.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 668,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 214.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

