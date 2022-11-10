Eric Benevich Sells 24,593 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $12,536.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 668,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 214.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
