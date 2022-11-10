Erickson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 2,093,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

