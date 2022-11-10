ETHPoW Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $461.70 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00024793 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $461.70 million and $67.13 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00579395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.36 or 0.30179759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,114,957 coins and its circulating supply is 107,114,399 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,107,433.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.11937169 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $87,336,043.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

