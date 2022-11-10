Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 30,385 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
