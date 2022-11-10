Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Frederick R. Wilson Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
