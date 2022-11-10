European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.50

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.50 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.03). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,296,747 shares.
European Assets Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.63. The firm has a market cap of £325.50 million and a P/E ratio of 308.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
European Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.
Insider Activity
European Assets Trust Company Profile
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.