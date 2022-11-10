European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EBAC stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,542. European Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 66.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 843,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 336,744 shares during the last quarter.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

