European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) Insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. Acquires 68,000 Shares

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH – Get Rating) insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,400.00 ($35,324.68).
European Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About European Metals
Featured Articles
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.