European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) Insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. Acquires 68,000 Shares

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH – Get Rating) insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,400.00 ($35,324.68).

European Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About European Metals

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

