EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Up 25%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 3,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

EV Biologics Stock Down 34.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

About EV Biologics

(Get Rating)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.