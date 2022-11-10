Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Everbridge Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

