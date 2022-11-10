Everdome (DOME) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $5.86 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.