Everdome Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.30 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $5.30 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

