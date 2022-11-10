Everscale (EVER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.65 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and $2.09 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,043,605 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

