Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$15.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,086. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,389 shares of company stock worth $256,186 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Further Reading

