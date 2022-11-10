Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Evolus stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.
In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
