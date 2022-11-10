Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Evolus Stock Down 9.1 %

Evolus stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

