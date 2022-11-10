Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €18.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €18.80 ($18.80) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €18.50 ($18.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.97. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.