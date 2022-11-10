Excelerate Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at 25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 24.53.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.19 by 0.59. The firm had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 275.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

EE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

