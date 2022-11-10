Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

