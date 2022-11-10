Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

