Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $11.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,500. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.