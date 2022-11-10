Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE EXR traded up $11.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,500. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
