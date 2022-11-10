F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $239,518.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,888. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About F5

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

