Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac stock opened at $443.77 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

