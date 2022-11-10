Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.25.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $443.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.