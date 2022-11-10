Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.27-$6.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRT opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.