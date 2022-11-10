Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 21,858 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 67,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,012. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

