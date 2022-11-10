Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,565 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA UJUN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,593. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $29.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

