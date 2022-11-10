Fermata Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 329.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $874,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $30.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.64. 75,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,586. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.93.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.