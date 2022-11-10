Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,057,000.

Shares of XSVM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

