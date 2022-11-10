Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $574,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,450 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,329. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

SWAV traded up $15.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.05. 27,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

