Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PG traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,769,941. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

