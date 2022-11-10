Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of PG traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,769,941. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.