Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,154 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

