Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 15,923 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 72,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,646. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.